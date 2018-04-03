Northrop Grumman (NOC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.5454640275989 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.04. 1,023,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,252. The company has a market cap of $60,777.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $235.16 and a one year high of $359.43.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

In other news, VP Denise M. Peppard sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.12, for a total transaction of $850,869.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,988.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,467.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

