Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,293,000 after buying an additional 2,914,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,232,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,968,000 after purchasing an additional 822,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,177,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,266,000 after purchasing an additional 790,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-stake-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.