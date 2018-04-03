Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NWFL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 6,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County.

