NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.40. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

