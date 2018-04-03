NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 1,158,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,305. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Several analysts recently commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

