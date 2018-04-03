Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a CHF 95 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. UBS set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 88.89.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of VTX NOVN opened at CHF 78.38 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/novartis-novn-given-a-chf-95-price-target-by-baader-bank-analysts-updated.html.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.