Novavax (NVAX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $2.25 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services increased their price objective on Novavax to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.38. Novavax has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,376,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 18.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 30.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

