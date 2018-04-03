Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $2.25 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Novavax has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.86, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 49.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Novavax by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 18.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

