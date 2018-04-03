Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Novelion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. Novelion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVLN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 8,096.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, formerly QLT Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

