Inland Real Estate (IRC) and NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) Financial Analysis

NRF Holdco (NYSE: NRF) and Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NRF Holdco alerts:

This table compares NRF Holdco and Inland Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRF Holdco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inland Real Estate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares NRF Holdco and Inland Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44% Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06%

Dividends

NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NRF Holdco and Inland Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRF Holdco 0 0 0 0 N/A Inland Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NRF Holdco

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for NRF Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRF Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.