NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

NYLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Get NRG Yield Inc. Class C alerts:

NYLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 583,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,565. The stock has a market cap of $3,141.46, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.92 million. NRG Yield, Inc. Class C had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Yield, Inc. Class C will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 57,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. Class C by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “NRG Yield, Inc. Class C (NYLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nrg-yield-inc-class-c-nyld-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

NRG Yield, Inc. Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Yield Inc. Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Yield Inc. Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.