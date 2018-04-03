NTT Docomo (DCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. NTT Docomo has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,726.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.10.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NTT Docomo by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NTT Docomo during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NTT Docomo during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NTT Docomo during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NTT Docomo during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

