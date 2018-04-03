Nuls Price Tops $2.11 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Nuls token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00028185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbene, OKEx, EtherDelta and Binance. Over the last week, Nuls has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Nuls has a market cap of $84.47 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00718309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030442 BTC.

About Nuls

Nuls’ launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, EtherDelta, Binance and Coinbene. It is not currently possible to purchase Nuls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

