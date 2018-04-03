Nuls Reaches One Day Volume of $9.44 Million (NULS)

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Nuls has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Nuls has a total market cap of $80.42 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00027436 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00710915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00184353 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038665 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029403 BTC.

About Nuls

Nuls launched on September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice. The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nuls’ official website is nuls.io. Nuls’ official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls is an open-source platform that will provide to the network members development tools for their projects. The Nuls' team main goal is to create a community-driven development based on the consensus mechanism proof-of-credit and modular architecture. Nuls token in an ERC-20 token that will be used to support Nuls-based applications, pay for application cost, exchange for assets, support Nuls development, and pay transaction fees just to name a few. “

Nuls Token Trading

Nuls can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, Coinbene and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuls using one of the exchanges listed above.

