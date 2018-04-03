Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 101 at Numis Securities

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its target price lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 90 ($1.24) to GBX 101 ($1.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 75 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($1.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

LON:LTG remained flat at $GBX 88 ($1.22) during trading hours on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Piers Lea sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £2,250,000 ($3,108,593.53).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of e-learning services. The Company is engaged in the production of interactive multimedia programs. The Company’s portfolio includes LEO, a learning technologies firm, the multi-device authoring tool gomo learning, games with purpose company Preloaded and Eukleia, and an e-learning provider to the financial services sector.

