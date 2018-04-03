NuShares Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $834,150.00 and $5,637.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and alcurEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00203398 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000492 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and alcurEX. It is not currently possible to purchase NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.