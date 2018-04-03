Nutanix Inc (NTNX) President Sells $1,931,200.00 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,931,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $2,094,800.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,549,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,214,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $1,420,800.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,474,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,475. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $8,069.17, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 152,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $4,557,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Vetr downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.31 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $37.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.05.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

