Nutrisystem (NTRI) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $26.35

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 293246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Nutrisystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Nutrisystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on Nutrisystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Nutrisystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrisystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $805.52, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nutrisystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

In other Nutrisystem news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 10,000 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dawn M. Zier sold 30,006 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,571,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrisystem by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,114,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrisystem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 493,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

