Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

NVG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 438,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,184. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nuveen-amt-free-municipal-credit-income-fund-nvg-announces-0-07-monthly-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.