Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NCB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 11,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

