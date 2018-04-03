Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,904. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nuveen-enhanced-municipal-nev-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Company Profile

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (Nevada Sunrise) is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Nevada, United States of America. Its properties include the Kinsley Mountain property, the Golden Arrow project and the Roulette property.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.