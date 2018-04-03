Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NMT stock remained flat at $$13.10 during trading on Tuesday. 7,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

