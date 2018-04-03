Nuveen Municipal High Income O (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income O has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income O alerts:

NMZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,773. Nuveen Municipal High Income O has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nuveen-municipal-high-income-o-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-nmz.html.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income O

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.