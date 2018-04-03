Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

NNY remained flat at $$9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nuveen-ny-municipal-value-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-nny.html.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. It invests over 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.