Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 238,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,882. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

