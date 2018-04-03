Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of below investment grade adjustable rate corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, second lien loans and other adjustable rate corporate debt instruments.

