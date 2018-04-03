NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,359 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Oracle makes up 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Oracle stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,740. The company has a market cap of $189,386.80, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/nuwave-investment-management-llc-invests-820000-in-oracle-co-orcl-stock-updated.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.