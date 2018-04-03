NVO Price Hits $0.70 (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. NVO has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $6,421.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NVO has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One NVO token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00009406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031034 BTC.

About NVO

NVO’s genesis date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. NVO’s official website is nvo.io. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NVO project makes use of the Safenetwork, a distributed file storage system and a distributed computing system, to build a fully decentralized exchange in which users can trade crypto assets in a trustless manner. The NVO token is a CounterParty asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain. 50% of all fees per trade on the exchange will be automatically distributed to addresses with NVO tokens on a weekly basis. “

NVO Token Trading

NVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not currently possible to buy NVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

