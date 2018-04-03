NVO Reaches Market Cap of $10.39 Million (NVST)

NVO (CURRENCY:NVST) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One NVO token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00009367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NVO has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. NVO has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $6,364.00 worth of NVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003137 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00719062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00182514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030906 BTC.

NVO Profile

NVO’s launch date was May 14th, 2017. NVO’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NVO is /r/NVO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NVO is nvo.io. NVO’s official Twitter account is @nvoexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NVO project makes use of the Safenetwork, a distributed file storage system and a distributed computing system, to build a fully decentralized exchange in which users can trade crypto assets in a trustless manner. The NVO token is a CounterParty asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain. 50% of all fees per trade on the exchange will be automatically distributed to addresses with NVO tokens on a weekly basis. “

NVO Token Trading

NVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Counterparty DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase NVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NVO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

