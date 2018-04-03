NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $127.50 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.12.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,007. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $40,206.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.68%. analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 92.3% during the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 931.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

