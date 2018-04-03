NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

News stories about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 46.6138614749237 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $40,206.46, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.68%. research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.12.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

