Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) vs. Lantheus (LNTH) Critical Review

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lantheus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical $280,000.00 779.37 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Lantheus $331.38 million 1.76 $123.38 million $1.00 15.40

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical -8,237.58% N/A -753.01% Lantheus 37.23% -68.13% 14.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lantheus beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, formerly Corporation Pharmaceutique Nymox, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing its drug candidate, NX-1207, for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. The Company markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The Company also has a patent portfolio covering its marketed products, its investigational drug, as well as other therapeutic and diagnostic indications. The Company also has the United States and global patent rights for the use of statin drugs for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. The Company’s subsidiaries include Nymox Corporation and Serex, Inc. Nymox Corporation conducts research and development, while Serex conducts research and development, and manufacturing for NicAlert and TobacAlert.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its imaging agents and products are used across a range of imaging modalities, including echocardiography and nuclear imaging. It operates in two segments: U.S. Segment and International Segment. The U.S. Segment produces and markets its medical imaging agents and products throughout the United States. In the United States, it sells its products to radiopharmacies, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics and group practices. The International Segment operations consist of production and distribution activities in Puerto Rico and direct distribution activities in Canada. Its portfolio of nine commercial products is diversified across a range of imaging modalities. Its products include an ultrasound contrast agent and medical radiopharmaceuticals.

