Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 900 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 52-week low of $188.62 and a 52-week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

