Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oaktree Specialty Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending -95.68% 6.74% 3.58% Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors -20.05% 7.62% -2.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending $177.96 million -$196.96 million 8.47 Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors $2.24 billion $319.50 million 11.84

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Oaktree Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 4 3 0 2.43 Oaktree Specialty Lending Competitors 103 427 666 53 2.54

Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending competitors beat Oaktree Specialty Lending on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Finance Corp., is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company provides companies with flexible financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company acts as a business development company. The Company serves various industries, including Internet software and services, healthcare services, multi-sector holdings, advertising, healthcare equipment, pharmaceuticals, construction and engineering, research and consulting services, and industrial machinery. The Company’s investment advisor is Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

