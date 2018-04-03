Head-To-Head Contrast: Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Energy Transfer Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Energy Transfer Equity 0 3 11 0 2.79

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Energy Transfer Equity has a consensus target price of $21.09, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Energy Transfer Equity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Transfer Equity is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.66 $49.21 million $0.43 40.93 Energy Transfer Equity $40.52 billion 0.38 $915.00 million $1.21 11.79

Energy Transfer Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners. Energy Transfer Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Energy Transfer Equity pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 348.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Energy Transfer Equity is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer Equity 2.30% 4.48% 1.42%

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. Its midstream operations include ownership and operation of natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines, natural gas processing plants, natural gas treating facilities, and natural gas conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company's natural gas liquid (NGL) transportation and services operations include ownership of approximately 1,400 miles of NGL pipelines, five NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. In addition, it provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.