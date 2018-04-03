Oasis Petroleum (OAS) PT Set at $12.00 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $12.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

OAS opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,572.53, a P/E ratio of 388.50 and a beta of 2.11. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

