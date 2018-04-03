Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC raised shares of Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.22. 346,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,836. The company has a market cap of $610.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.05. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.36.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta.

