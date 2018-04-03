Obsidian Energy (OBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 415,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,526 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $1.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBE. ValuEngine cut Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.57.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $493.70, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorber David A raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lorber David A now owns 317,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 145.3% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/obsidian-energy-obe-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is a Canada-based conventional oil and natural gas producer and development and production company. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta. The Alberta Viking area offers a mix of light-oil and gas with high-netback shorter cycle wells to complement longer cycle activities in the Cardium.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.