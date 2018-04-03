OceanChain Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanChain has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.71 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00613895 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004006 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001651 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00096851 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

OceanChain Coin Profile

OceanChain (OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase OceanChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

