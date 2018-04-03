OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 179,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,283.68, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $29.46.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.52 million. analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angelo Catania sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $39,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $732,065 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. State Street Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 111,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

