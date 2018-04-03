zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €150.00 by Oddo Bhf

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €150.00 ($185.19) price target from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($155.56) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.30 ($191.73).

Shares of ETR ZO1 remained flat at $€148.00 ($182.72) during midday trading on Tuesday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 52-week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

