Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00713080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00180147 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029388 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoin.sg.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not possible to buy Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

