OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) have trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OFG Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5006993912538 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of OFG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,825. The firm has a market cap of $459.25, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.74. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

