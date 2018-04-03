OGE Energy (OGE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.755461780084 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 2,019,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,544.37, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke bought 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/oge-energy-oge-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.