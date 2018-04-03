Oil States International (OIS) Shares Up 5%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.15. 1,447,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,029,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research firms have commented on OIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray set a $22.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1,572.39, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.66 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Hcperf sold 5,925,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $152,807,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 703,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after buying an additional 209,628 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after buying an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,663,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oil States International (OIS) Shares Up 5%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/oil-states-international-ois-shares-up-5.html.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.