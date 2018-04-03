OKCash Price Reaches $0.12 (CRYPTO:OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, OKCash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $333,207.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00605956 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00096855 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027097 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,944,472 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.