Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Lowered by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $12,106.57, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

