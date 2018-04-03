OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in TJX Companies by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs cut TJX Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen set a $88.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo cut TJX Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

TJX stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,570.59, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $920,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/old-mission-capital-llc-buys-new-stake-in-tjx-companies-inc-tjx-updated-updated.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.