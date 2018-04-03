OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in WisdomTree Trust (NASDAQ:GULF) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.91% of WisdomTree Trust worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning purchased a new position in WisdomTree Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

GULF stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

