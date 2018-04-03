OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 52,358 Shares of DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 (NYSEARCA:DAG) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.37% of DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DAG stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. DB Agriculture Double Long ETN due April 1, 2038 has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

